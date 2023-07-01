Home Economics: Season Four? ABC Extends Cast Options as Sitcom Remains on the Bubble

Home Economics fans may still see a fourth season of the sitcom. ABC has extended the cast’s options beyond the June 30th deadline.

Starring Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, JeCobi Swain, and Lidia Porto, the comedy is from Michael Colton and John Aboud, and it is based on Colton’s real-life experiences. It follows three adult siblings and their families as they live in very different financial circumstances.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the third season of Home Economics averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.03 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s up by 7% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership. Episodes typically gained more than 40% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

The family comedy series is still on the bubble, and no decision has been made about its renewal or cancellation. The series wrapped its third season in January and was a middle-of-the-road performer for the network.

Per Deadline, ABC, Lionsgate, and ABC Signature declined to comment about the cast extensions, but it is a good sign that the network is leaning towards keeping the series.

The decision to extend may have been influenced by the fact that the SAG-AFTRA contracts expired on the same day, and it looked like the actors would be joining the striking writers on the picket line. SAG-AFTRA negotiations have been extended until July 12th.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this comedy? Do you want to see a fourth season of Home Economics on ABC?