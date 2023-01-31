The Watchful Eye: Season One Ratings



Freeform’s original scripted shows typically air on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights. Now, the cable channel is branching out and scheduling The Watchful Eye on Monday evenings. Will the audience find it, or do timeslots not even matter anymore? Will The Watchful Eye be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A mystery thriller series, The Watchful Eye TV show stars Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Kelly Bishop, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri, and Aliyah Royale. The story follows Elena Santos (Molino), a bright and savvy young woman hired as the live-in nanny to a wealthy widower and his young son. When Elena moves into The Greybourne, a landmark Manhattan apartment building, she quickly learns about the complex politics among its wealthy inhabitants and a history riddled with mystery and tragedy. Luckily, Elena is more than equipped to handle anything that comes her way on her own terms. Elena works for Matthew (Christie), a self-made and handsome architect who’s dealing with grief and confusion over his wife’s death and its impact on his intelligent and withdrawn son, Jasper (Samiri). Tory (Acker) is Matthew’s sister-in-law who takes an instant dislike to the fresh-faced and eager young nanny.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



