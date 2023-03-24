Good Trouble: Season Five Ratings

The Good Trouble series was once one of the highest-rated scripted shows on Freeform but those days appear to be gone. Most shows on this cable channel don’t last more than a few seasons, but this one has beaten the odds thus far. Will Good Trouble be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Good Trouble TV show stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart. Maia Mitchell and Brooke Nevin recur. The story centers on Mariana (Ramirez) from The Fosters series and the other residents of the communal living apartment building called The Coterie in Downtown Los Angeles. These young people juggle careers, love, and the growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family. In the fifth season, they face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of Good Trouble on Freeform averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 93,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Good Trouble TV series on Freeform? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?