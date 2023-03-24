Good Trouble: Season Six — Has the Freeform Drama Series Been Renewed or Cancelled Yet?

Vulture Watch

The Coterie crew continues to lean on each other as their lives change. Has the Good Trouble TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Good Trouble, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A drama series airing on the Freeform cable channel, the Good Trouble TV show stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart. Maia Mitchell and Brooke Nevin recur. The story centers on Mariana (Ramirez) from The Fosters series and the other residents of the communal living apartment building called The Coterie in Downtown Los Angeles. These young people juggle careers, love, and the growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family. In the fifth season, they face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Good Trouble averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 84,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Good Trouble stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 25, 2023, Good Trouble has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Good Trouble for season six? In the past, this show was one of the channel’s highest-rated shows, but those days are now gone. Scripted shows on Freeform don’t typically last as long as this one had, but it’s a good fit for the channel’s target audience. I think this show’s fate could go either way, but I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Good Trouble cancellation or renewal news.



