Good Trouble: Season Four Ratings

The Fosters was a big hit for Freeform but Good Trouble hasn’t found the same level of success in the ratings. It’s one of the cable channel’s lower-rated shows in the traditional ratings. Will Good Trouble be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Good Trouble TV show stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana, and Bryan Craig. Booboo Stewart recurs. The story centers on Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) from The Fosters series and other residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie. They juggle careers, love, and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Good Trouble on Freeform averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 168,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



