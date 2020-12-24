Good Trouble: Season Three; Freeform Reveals 2021 Premiere Date

Callie, Marina, and their friends are returning for 2021. Freeform has announced that the long-awaited third season of the Good Trouble TV show will debut on Wednesday, February 17th, at 10:00 PM.

A Freeform family drama, Good Trouble stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, and Josh Pence. The story centers on Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) from The Fosters series as the sisters spread their wings and establish themselves as young adults in Los Angeles, living in Downtown’s fashionable residence, The Coterie. In the second season, they fought for equality and learned how to stand up for their values. They also dealt with all the challenges of young adulthood, including breakups.

The second season of Good Trouble is averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 246,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 36% and 30%, respectively.

Season two finished airing in March 2020 and the series had already been renewed for a third year in January. In May, Freeform announced that season three wouldn’t begin airing until sometime in 2021, likely because of the pandemic and production shutdown. Here’s the cable channel’s date announcement:

