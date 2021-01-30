Good Trouble: Season Three Previewed by Freeform, Marcus Emanuel Mitchell & Jayson Blair to Recur

Good Trouble is ready for its third season, and Freeform has now released two new previews for the upcoming season of the drama. The series has also added two new recurring members to its cast.

Marcus Emanuel Mitchell and Jayson Blair are joining Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, and Josh Pence in the series, which is a spin-off from The Fosters. The series follows Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) as they live on their own for the first time.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the new additions will play on the Freeform series:

“Mitchell will play Dyonte, an activist and organizer with a strong sense of purpose, a nurturing spirit and a sly, playful sense of humor who works with Malika (Zuri Adele). Blair will portray Tony, a devoted and charismatic lawyer who works for Kathleen Gale (Constance Zimmer). As we previously reported, Zimmer also has joined the cast as recurring and will direct an episode this season.”

Good Trouble premieres its new season on February 17. Check out the new previews for Good Trouble season three below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Good Trouble TV show on Freeform?