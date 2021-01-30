Menu

Friday TV Ratings: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The Blacklist, Shark Tank, Magnum PI, Friday Night Smackdown

Penn & Teller: Fool You TV Show on CW: canceled or renewed?

Friday, January 29, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: 20/20, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC.  Sports: WWE Friday Night Smackdown.  Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Shark Tank, MacGyver, Magnum PI, and Blue Bloods.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

