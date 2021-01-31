Network: HBO

Episodes: 34 (half-hour)

Seasons: Four

TV show dates: September 16, 2016 — April 3, 2020

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Ben Sinclair

TV show description:

Created and written by married couple Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, this comedy TV series began as a web series. It follows a Brooklyn pot dealer as he delivers his wares to clients with neuroses as diverse as New York City.

“The Guy” (Ben Sinclair) provides them with weed and getting a glimpse at their daily routines and how they light things up. Each episode focuses on a different set of customers.

Series Finale:

Episode #34 — Soup

When a snowstorm hits on Christmas Eve, Pam-Anne joins (Heather Alicia Simms) her sister Destiny (Mayaa Boateng) and a motley crew of flight attendants at their usual crash pad in Queens. Delayed on his way home to spend the holidays with his family, The Guy (Sinclair) celebrates Hanukah in New York.

First aired: April 3, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the High Maintenance TV show? Do you think it should have ended? Do you hope that it will be revived for a fifth season someday?