High Maintenance

High Maintenance TV show on HBO (canceled or renewed?)Network: HBO
Episodes: 34 (half-hour)
Seasons: Four

TV show dates: September 16, 2016 — April 3, 2020
Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Ben Sinclair

Created and written by married couple Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, this comedy TV series began as a web series. It follows a Brooklyn pot dealer as he delivers his wares to clients with neuroses as diverse as New York City.

“The Guy” (Ben Sinclair) provides them with weed and getting a glimpse at their daily routines and how they light things up. Each episode focuses on a different set of customers.

Episode #34 — Soup
When a snowstorm hits on Christmas Eve, Pam-Anne joins (Heather Alicia Simms) her sister Destiny (Mayaa Boateng) and a motley crew of flight attendants at their usual crash pad in Queens. Delayed on his way home to spend the holidays with his family, The Guy (Sinclair) celebrates Hanukah in New York.
First aired: April 3, 2020.

Linda Allain
Reader
Linda Allain

This show and its actors/characters are absolutely brilliant for its writing, directing and production of realistic simplicity. It’s completely relatable to anybody who’s ever had any kind of rec drug delivered at home lol. Binge worthy! Eagerly awaiting season 3….

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
November 9, 2018 10:07 pm
K.B. S.
Reader
K.B. S.

This is a Fantastic Show!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
September 1, 2017 8:58 pm
