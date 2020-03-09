High Maintenance: Season Four Ratings

After a season in primetime on Sunday nights, HBO has returned High Maintenance to late nights on Friday nights where the ratings are likely to be lower. Should that be legal? Will High Maintenance be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

An HBO comedy TV series from married creators Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, High Maintenance stars Sinclair as a nameless Brooklyn cannabis deliveryman, known only as “The Guy.” Each episode features customers of “The Guy” and viewers get a different glimpse of Big Apple living. New and returning guest stars in the fourth season include Crystal Monee Hall, Heléne Yorke, Ken Leung, Julianna Luna Vasquez, Avery Monsen, Rob Morgan, Max Jenkins, Chris Roberti, Becca Blackwell, Chris McKinney, Birgit Huppuch, Ira Glass, Nick Kroll, Rebecca Hall, Larry Owens, and Calvin Leon Smith.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of High Maintenance on HBO averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 227,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



