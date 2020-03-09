Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, High Maintenance stars co-creator Ben Sinclair as a nameless Brooklyn cannabis deliveryman, known only as “The Guy.” Each episode features customers of “The Guy” and viewers get a different glimpse of Big Apple living. New and returning guest stars in the fourth season include Crystal Monee Hall, Heléne Yorke, Ken Leung, Julianna Luna Vasquez, Avery Monsen, Rob Morgan, Max Jenkins, Chris Roberti, Becca Blackwell, Chris McKinney, Birgit Huppuch, Ira Glass, Nick Kroll, Rebecca Hall, Larry Owens, and Calvin Leon Smith.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of High Maintenance averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 241,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 17% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership. Find out how High Maintenance stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 9, 2020, High Maintenance has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew High Maintenance for season five? The ratings have never been very good and now, HBO is airing this show late on Friday nights so the numbers are sure to be lower. Still, High Maintenance seems inexpensive to produce so, as long as the creators want to keep making it, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on High Maintenance cancellation or renewal news.



