Great Chocolate Showdown: CW Picks Up Canadian Competition Series

by Regina Avalos,

Great Chocolate Showdown TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Get ready to feed your virtual sweet tooth. The CW has picked up the Great Chocolate Showdown, a Canadian competition series. Viewers will see bakers compete in different challenges to impress the judging panel. Anna Olson, Cynthia Stroud, and Steve Hodge are on the panel for the 10-episode series, per Deadline.

This is not the first cooking competition series picked up by The CW from Canada. Over the summer, the network aired Fridge Wars. The network has licensed other existing shows as well to fill in the blanks caused by the pandemic shutdown.

A premiere date for the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show on The CW has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the Great Chocolate Showdown on The CW?


1
Evan J Mort
Reader
Evan J Mort

Why would the CW pick this up when Fridge Wars was a total flop?!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 31, 2021 10:42 am
