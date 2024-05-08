Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: ABC Rebooting Feel-Good Renovation Series for 2024-25 Season

The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition series was once a staple of ABC’s Sunday night schedule. Hosted by Ty Pennington, the show ran for 10 seasons before being cancelled in 2012. It was revived briefly in 2020 on HGTV with Jesse Tyler Ferguson taking over as host.

Now, the show is coming home to ABC. The network has ordered a new incarnation of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which will debut next season. Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer (above), the co-founders of The Home Edit lifestyle brand, will lead the new version.

Here’s more information from ABC:

From Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, a new iteration of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” is set to return to ABC and stream next day on Hulu for the 2024-2025 season. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of the global lifestyle brand The Home Edit and the duo who made America fall in love with getting organized, are on board as hosts. The most widely recognized home makeover show to ever exist returns with Shearer and Teplin’s world-renowned organizational expertise to thoughtfully design and specifically tailor each home from the inside out. Like the original series, this reimagining will showcase heartwarming stories, inspired volunteers, and mind-blowing builds for deserving families who give back to their communities. In each episode of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” Shearer and Teplin will meet a deserving family in need of a new home. Leaning into their organizing expertise and unique design aesthetic, the duo will work with each family to evaluate and edit every single item they own, ultimately transforming not only their home but the way they live. Assisting them is a team of builders and contractors from homebuilder Taylor Morrison who will expertly reconfigure the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs. Shearer and Teplin are recognized authors of three New York Times’ bestselling books, creators of globally distributed home and organizational product lines, and have professional organizing services branches in cities throughout the country. Their unique blend of form and function has resonated with millions as they’ve built a social following of more than 9 million fans through a social-first content studio. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Hello Sunshine in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Shyam Balsé serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; and Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Cassie Lambert Scalettar from Hello Sunshine, and Molly Sims.

