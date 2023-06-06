Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: ABC Developing Second Reboot of Feel-Good Series

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is coming home. ABC is developing a reboot of the popular series which aired on the network between 2004 and 2012, hosted by Ty Pennington.

Another series reboot aired on HGTV for one season in 2020 with Jesse Taylor Ferguson (Modern Family) hosting. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from The Home Edit are set to host the new reboot.

Deadline revealed the following about the reboot series:

“In each episode Shearer and Teplin will meet a deserving family in need of a new home or a major renovation. A team of builders, contractors, and design experts will assist them on each big makeover project, ultimately transforming the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs. The pair will lean into their organizing expertise and work with each family to edit every single item they own, deciding what to part ways with and what to keep that will set their new home up with smart systems built for success.”

The premiere date for the new Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will be announced later.

