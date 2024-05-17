Golf: Will Ferrell to Star in New Netflix Comedy Series

The Golf TV series is headed to Netflix. The new comedy series will feature Will Ferrell as a fictional gold legend. This will be the actor’s first television comedy series.

Co-created by Ferrell, Ramy Youssef, and Josh Rabinowitz, the series will have ten episodes. Netflix revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Netflix today announced a 10 episode order for scripted comedy GOLF from Will Ferrell, Ramy Youssef and Josh Rabinowitz. The series stars Ferrell, in his first TV comedy series, as a fictional golf legend. Youssef will play a role as well. Credits: The series is created by Will Ferrell, Ramy Youssef and Josh Rabinowitz. Youssef and Rabinowitz are showrunners and executive producers. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor are executive producers for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue are executive producers for T-Street. Andy Campagna is an executive producer for Cairo Cowboy. Josh Rabinowitz (Babes premieres theatrically 5/17, Ramy, Broad City, The Carmichael Show)”

The premiere date for Golf will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series once it arrives?