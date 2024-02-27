Tires: Netflix Acquires Auto Repair Comedy Series from Shane Gillis

Tires is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the new auto repair comedy from Shane Gillis – who also stars in the series. The six-episode comedy will arrive on Netflix in May.

“Netflix today announced an extended partnership with beloved comedian Shane Gillis. This includes a six-episode acquisition of Gillis’ new scripted comedy series, Tires, which will premiere on May 23. Gillis stars in the series, serves as an executive producer, is a writer and co-creator. Netflix also ordered a new stand-up special from Gillis. His 2023 special, Beautiful Dogs, reached the Netflix Top 10 in five countries and spent two weeks in the US Top 10 list. Additionally, Gillis is performing two live shows at the 2024 Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles: May 4 at the Greek Theater and May 8 at the Kia Forum. Tires Logline: Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Shane Gillis). Tires Credits: The series is directed by McKeever. Gillis, Gerben and McKeever are the creators, writers and executive producers. Tires also stars Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox and Stavros Halkias, with guest appearances by Andrew Schulz. Brandon James is an executive producer for Rough House; Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick are executive producers for AGI Entertainment Media & Management. Becky Astphan is an executive producer. Tires is the second production from Gillis and McKeever’s production company, Dad Sick Productions, following Shane’s stand-up special Beautiful Dogs.”

Tires, starring Shane Gillis, is coming to Netflix May 23 pic.twitter.com/KcSCEx8xcW — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) February 26, 2024

