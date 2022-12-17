Blockbuster: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix Comedy Series

Blockbuster is not returning for a second season. Netflix has cancelled the comedy series, which arrived on the streaming service with 10 episodes on November 3rd.

From creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Vanessa Ramos, the Blockbuster series stars Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, and Kamaia Fairburn. The workplace comedy follows Timmy Yoon (Park), a dreamer who operates a Blockbuster Video store. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster store in America, Timmy and his employees — including his long-time crush, Eliza (Fumero) — fight to stay relevant and keep the store afloat.

Deadline reports the following about the Netflix cancellation:

The decision is not surprising. The single-camera workplace comedy starring Randall Park had a quiet run after launching Nov. 3 and never cracked Netflix’s weekly Top 10. (Since Netflix uses hours viewed as ratings metric, comedies are at an inherent disadvantage since their episodes are about half the length of their drama/dramedy counterparts.) Netflix’s pickup of the series was full of irony since Netflix originated as an underdog movie rental upstart that was almost crushed by then-dominant giant Blockbuster Video before ultimately turning the tables and forcing Blockbuster out of business.

