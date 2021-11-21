Blockbuster: Netflix Orders Comedy Series About Last Blockbuster Video Store

Blockbuster is headed to Netflix. The streaming service ordered the comedy, which will take fans inside the running of the last Blockbuster video store in America. Randall Park stars in the series from Vanessa Ramos (Superstore). David Caspe and Jackie Clarke are serving as writers and executive producers on the series.

There is a connection between the two companies. Back in 2000, Netflix was almost sold to Blockbuster Video.

Universal TV’s head of comedy Jim Donnelly said the following about the new Netflix series, per Deadline:

“We’re so happy to be strolling the aisles of a Blockbuster once again, with Vanessa, David, and Jackie leading the way. We’re also thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Netflix, where we never have to worry about late fees.”

Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy, Netflix, also made a statement about the series:

“When Vanessa and David first came in and shared this idea for a comedy series, we were immediately excited. This is ultimately the story of a dedicated group of co-workers, with a lot of heart. And now with the hilarious Randall Park signing on to play the lead, it’s a no brainer.”

As for Ramos, she shared her excitement as well:

“To say getting to make a show about a place I love, with my friends Jackie and David, and Randall Park as our star is a dream come true, somehow feels like an understatement. I could not be more grateful to Jim and Megan at Universal for supporting this project since day one and Tracey, Andy, and the whole team at Netflix for being on board with so many weird jokes.”

Blockbuster will explore “what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds.”

A premiere date and additional cast for the series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Blockbuster on Netflix?