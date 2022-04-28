Pretty Smart: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Emily Osment Comedy Series

Pretty Smart is not returning to Netflix for a second season. The streaming service has canceled the comedy starring Emily Osment, per Deadline. The series follows a woman (Osment) after moving in with her sister and her roommates.

The news from Netflix comes on the day it was announced that Osment would be seen as a regular member of the cast of Young Sheldon for season six next fall. She has had a recurring role in the comedy this season.

Deadline revealed the following about her role in the CBS comedy:

“Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong-willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is.”

What do you think? Are you sad that Pretty Smart will not return for a second season? Do you plan to watch Emily Osment on Young Sheldon?