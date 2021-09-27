Menu

Emily in Paris: Season Two of Netflix Comedy Coming in December

by Regina Avalos,

Emily in Paris TV Show on Netflix:

Emily in Paris is getting ready to return for its second season on Netflix. The comedy series, stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard.

In season two, viewers will continue to follow Emily (Collins) as she navigates her life in Paris,  dealing with work, life, and romance.

Check out the teaser for Emily in Paris season two below. The new episodes debut on December 22nd.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Emily in Paris in December?



