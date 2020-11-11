Emily In Paris: Season Two Renewal for Netflix Comedy Series

Emily’s adventures will continue. Netflix has renewed the Emily in Paris TV series for a second season. The first season of 10 episodes was released on October 2nd.

A comedy series, Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins (who also serves as a producer) and Ashley Park with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery. Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard recur. The story follows Emily (Collins), an ambitious young marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. She juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

The streaming service announced the second season renewal in a press release which features a letter from Emily’s employer:

‘Emily in Paris’ renewed for Season 2 Emily in Paris has been renewed for a Season 2! Please see the formal letter from SAVOIR agency below. Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins and is produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media. In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers with Lily Collins also serving as producer on the series.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

