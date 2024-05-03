Blue Bloods: CBS Series Staying Cancelled Despite Cast and Viewer Objections

Blue Bloods will not be saved from cancellation. CBS announced that season 14 will be the last for the long-running series with the season split in two parts. The first part is currently airing, and the second half of season 14 will air in the fall.

Starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray, Blue Bloods follows a family of law enforcement officers living in New York City.

Selleck spoke out about the show’s cancellation ahead of its season 14 premiere, and he revealed that he and others involved with the drama were not happy with the decision.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said the following about the decision, per Deadline:

“We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

What do you think? Were you hoping Blue Bloods would be saved from cancellation?