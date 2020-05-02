Blue Bloods: CBS Series Cast Unites for Dinner with the Reagans Video

The Blue Bloods season finale aired on CBS last night, but the Reagan family has managed to keep in touch since production on the season ended. The cast reunited for a special Dinner with the Reagans event, and fans will see another reunion on Monday.

Per Deadline, Donnie Wahlberg hosted the online event, and he was joined by Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynihan, Len Cariyou, Vanessa Ray, Anthony Terraciano, Sami Gayle, and Will Estes. The showrunner of the series, Kevin Wade, also took part.

During the event, Wade addressed the series returning next season, and if they will handle the new state of the world on-screen. He said the following:

“I don’t think you can run far away from it, it’s something I’ve been talking about with our writers, with (showrunners) Warren Leight from Law & Order: SVU and Glenn Gordon Caron from Bull and with a lot of people, just how do you go back embrace it and yet how not have it drive the show, because at the end of the day we were never sort of making a documentary of life.”

Blue Bloods has not yet been officially renewed for a new season by CBS. Check out the first part of Dinner with the Reagans here.

What do you think? Do you want another season of Blue Bloods?