Blue Bloods: CBS Series Cast Unites for Dinner with the Reagans Video

by Regina Avalos,

Blue Bloods TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Patrick Harbron/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

The Blue Bloods season finale aired on CBS last night, but the Reagan family has managed to keep in touch since production on the season ended. The cast reunited for a special Dinner with the Reagans event, and fans will see another reunion on Monday.

Per Deadline, Donnie Wahlberg hosted the online event, and he was joined by Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynihan, Len Cariyou, Vanessa Ray, Anthony Terraciano, Sami Gayle, and Will Estes. The showrunner of the series, Kevin Wade, also took part.

During the event, Wade addressed the series returning next season, and if they will handle the new state of the world on-screen. He said the following:

“I don’t think you can run far away from it, it’s something I’ve been talking about with our writers, with (showrunners) Warren Leight from Law & Order: SVU and Glenn Gordon Caron from Bull and with a lot of people, just how do you go back embrace it and yet how not have it drive the show, because at the end of the day we were never sort of making a documentary of life.”

Blue Bloods has not yet been officially renewed for a new season by CBS. Check out the first part of Dinner with the Reagans here.

What do you think? Do you want another season of Blue Bloods?


Alamogordo DoggMaureenDrama MamaKenetha HeapeSusan Notaro Recent comment authors

Alamogordo Dogg
Reader
Alamogordo Dogg

I want many more seasons of Blue Bloods! If this series ends, I will NOT watch anything in that time slot the same as I am NOT watching anything in the time slot left by the end of Hawaii 5-0!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 2, 2020 1:11 pm
Maureen
Reader
Maureen

Absolutely bring it back! In this time of turmoil we. End some constancy that we can depend on. This is and had been an excellent series!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
May 2, 2020 11:50 am
Drama Mama
Reader
Drama Mama

My grandfather was a DC cop, who was killed in the line of duty when my father was a boy. Since I never got to know my granddad, I love the family multigenerational aspect of the show. The actors are all very talented and Tom Selleck is one of my longtime favorites. I can’t imagine my Friday nights without the Reagans!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
May 2, 2020 11:43 am
Kenetha Heape
Reader
Kenetha Heape

Please renew Blue Bloods. I love this show.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
May 2, 2020 11:39 am
Eli
Reader
Eli

I love Blue Bloods! It’s the TV highlight of my Friday nights!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
May 2, 2020 11:09 am
Susan Notaro
Reader
Susan Notaro

Agree with above statement!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
May 2, 2020 11:29 am
