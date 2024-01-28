Blue Bloods: Season 14; Tom Selleck Isn’t Ready to End the CBS Series

Blue Bloods is approaching its end, but one star of the CBS series is not ready to say goodbye yet. Tom Selleck spoke about the series ending with TV Insider.

Starring Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray, the series follows a family of law enforcement living in New York City.

CBS announced that the series would be ending in November, with its final season split into two parts. Selleck said the following about the series ending:

“CBS will find an awful lot of people aren’t ready to say goodbye to it. The show’s more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We’re certainly not out of ideas. I’m not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I’m older, but so what? I want work as long as they’ll have me.”

Blue Bloods returns to CBS on February 16th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Blue Bloods? Are you sad to see this series end?