East New York, Blue Bloods, SWAT: Why the CBS Series Haven’t Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet

CBS has renewed most of its current lineup with renewals of several more shows coming earlier this week. Fans are waiting to find out the fate of East New York, Blue Bloods, and SWAT though. Those three scripted dramas have not yet been renewed for new seasons, a reason has been revealed.

Per Deadline, Blue Bloods and SWAT are in current negotiations with the network to return. With Blue Bloods, issues with budget cuts have delayed the decision for a renewal, but things are now moving forward.

Starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray, the drama, which follows the Reagans, is currently in its 13th season.

As for SWAT, negotiations have only just started recently, and there are no current issues that would make renewal unlikely. The drama, which stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit, has seen an increase in viewers every season it has aired.

East New York is a new series, and it is on the bubble. CBS will decide on that series’ fate once True Lies is out and they can look at the two other drama pilots looking to come to the network next season.

What do you think? Do you want to see more of these CBS dramas next season?