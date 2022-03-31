Bull, Good Sam, SWAT, NCIS, Blue Bloods: CBS Unveils TV Show Finale Dates

Fans of CBS programming now know when several programs are ending their current seasons. CBS announced the season finales of Good Sam, SWAT, NCIS, and more. The air date for the series finale of Bull has also been released.

Looking ahead to the 2022-23 television season, only The Amazing Race, Bob ♥Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Survivor, Tough As Nails, and Young Sheldon have been renewed so far. At this time, the fate of the rest of CBS’ programming has yet to be determined.

CBS revealed the upcoming finale dates in a press release.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see Bull end? Which CBS shows do you want to see return next season?