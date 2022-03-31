Bull, Good Sam, SWAT, NCIS, Blue Bloods: CBS Unveils TV Show Finale Dates

Fans of CBS programming now know when several programs are ending their current seasons. CBS announced the season finales of Good Sam, SWAT, NCIS, and more. The air date for the series finale of Bull has also been released.
Looking ahead to the 2022-23 television season, only The Amazing Race, Bob ♥Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Survivor, Tough As Nails, and Young Sheldon have been renewed so far. At this time, the fate of the rest of CBS’ programming has yet to be determined.
CBS revealed the upcoming finale dates in a press release.
“Friday, April 8
8:00-9:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (11th Season Finale)
Thursday, April 21
9:00-9:30 PM GHOSTS (First Season Finale)
Wednesday, May 4
10:00-11:00 PM GOOD SAM (First Season Finale)
Friday, May 6
9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (Fourth Season Finale)
10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (12th Season Finale)
Sunday, May 15
8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (Second Season Finale)
Wednesday, May 18
9:00-11:00 PM BEYOND THE EDGE (Two-Hour First Season Finale)
Thursday, May 19
8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (Fifth Season Finale)
8:30-9:00 PM UNITED STATES OF AL (Second Season Finale)
Sunday, May 22
9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (13th Season Finale)
10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T. (Fifth Season Finale)
Monday, May 23
8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Fourth Season Finale)
8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Third Season Finale)
9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (19th Season Finale)
10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI`I (First Season Finale)
Tuesday, May 24
8:00-9:00 PM FBI (Fourth Season Finale)
9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (First Season Finale)
10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (Third Season Finale)
Wednesday, May 25
8:00-11:00 PM SURVIVOR (Three-hour 42nd Edition Finale)
Thursday, May 26
10:00-11:00 PM BULL (Series Finale)
What do you think? Will you be sad to see Bull end? Which CBS shows do you want to see return next season?