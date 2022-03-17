Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 16, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Mauro Ranallo (host)

TV show description:

A reality competition series, the Beyond the Edge TV show is hosted by sports announcer Mauro Ranallo.

In the series, celebrity participants try to live for two weeks in the exotic Panama jungle, withstanding torrential downpours, scorching heat, and deadly wildlife. There won’t be any judges or eliminations — instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild.

For each day that they last, and every tough challenge they win with their team, the celebrities raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home.

At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the Beyond the Edge champion and take home the most money for their charity.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Beyond the Edge TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?