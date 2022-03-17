Beyond the Edge: Season Two? Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is there room for two survival shows on the network? Has the Beyond the Edge TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Beyond the Edge, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Beyond the Edge TV show is hosted by sports announcer Mauro Ranallo. The first season’s contestants are Lauren Alaina, Ray Lewis, Craig Morgan, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova, Mike Singletary, Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, and Eboni K. Williams. In the series, celebrity participants try to live for two weeks in the exotic Panama jungle, withstanding torrential downpours, scorching heat, and deadly wildlife. For each day that they last, and every tough challenge they win with their team, the celebrities raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the Beyond the Edge champion and take home the most money for their charity.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Beyond the Edge averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.58 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Beyond the Edge stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 17, 2022, Beyond the Edge has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Beyond the Edge for season two? This show is reminiscent of Survivor which has been very successful for CBS for decades. It seems relatively inexpensive to produce and there’s likely no shortage of celebrities who are willing to give up a few weeks to appear on a network series. I think it has a good chance of being renewed, especially given that it’s got a very compatible lead-in. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Beyond the Edge cancellation or renewal news.



