Beyond the Edge: Season One Ratings

The Survivor TV series has been big hit for CBS for more than two decades. Is there room for another survival show? Will Beyond the Edge be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, the Beyond the Edge TV show is hosted by sports announcer Mauro Ranallo. The first season’s contestants are Lauren Alaina, Ray Lewis, Craig Morgan, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova, Mike Singletary, Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, and Eboni K. Williams. In the series, celebrity participants try to live for two weeks in the exotic Panama jungle, withstanding torrential downpours, scorching heat, and deadly wildlife. For each day that they last, and every tough challenge they win with their team, the celebrities raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the Beyond the Edge champion and take home the most money for their charity.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

