Beyond the Edge: Cancelled by CBS; No Season Two for Celebrity Competition Series

A new group of celebrities won’t be heading for adventure in the Panamanian jungle. Beyond the Edge has been cancelled so we won’t be seeing a second season on CBS, reports Deadline. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing in May.

A reality competition series, the Beyond the Edge TV show is hosted by sports announcer Mauro Ranallo. The first season’s contestants are Lauren Alaina, Ray Lewis, Craig Morgan, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova, Mike Singletary, Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, and Eboni K. Williams. In the series, celebrity participants try to live for two weeks in the exotic Panama jungle, withstanding torrential downpours, scorching heat, and deadly wildlife. For each day that they last, and every tough challenge they win with their team, the celebrities raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the Beyond the Edge champion and take home the most money for their charity.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Beyond the Edge averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.52 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. It was one of the network’s lowest-rated shows of the 2021-22 season.

What do you think? Have you watched the Beyond the Edge TV series on CBS? Are you sorry to know that the show’s been cancelled and won’t have a second season?

