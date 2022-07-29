The Con: Season Two Viewer Votes

More unbelievable cases are coming in the second season of The Con TV show on ABC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Con is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of The Con here.

An ABC News documentary series, The Con TV series is narrated by Whoopi Goldberg and features podcaster Laci Mosely offering her expert insights. The show explores the troubling tales of people taken in by claims and promises that proved too good to be true. It delves into a myriad of topics, from identity fraud and misleading romance to the high-profile college admission scandal and Fyre Festival. The reports reveal how the victims were fooled and the cost of their false trust — both emotionally and financially. Episodes feature interviews with key people caught up in the scams, including victims and eyewitnesses, and, in some cases, law enforcement and the perpetrators themselves. These are tales of duplicity, broken promises, and greed.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of The Con TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Con should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC?