Who’s being honest in the fifth season of the To Tell the Truth TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like To Tell the Truth is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of To Tell the Truth here.

Am ABC game show that’s hosted by Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth features a panel of four celebrities who are presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job, or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth, while the others are not. Anderson’s mother, Doris, returns with commentary. Panelists in season five include Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi, Delon Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Tom Lennon, D’Arcy Carden, Alfonso Ribeiro, Andrea Savage, Jason Alexander, Dermot Mulroney, Amanda Seales, Kevin Nealon, Constance Zimmer, and Abbi Jacobson.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the To Tell the Truth TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that To Tell the Truth should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.