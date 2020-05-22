To Tell the Truth: Season Five Ratings

The ratings were low last year but ABC renewed To Tell the Truth anyway. Will the numbers rise or fall even lower this time around? Will the To Tell the Truth TV show be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A game show that’s hosted by Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth features a panel of four celebrities who are presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job, or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth, while the others are not. Anderson’s mother, Doris, returns with commentary. Panelists in season five include Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi, Delon Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Tom Lennon, D’Arcy Carden, Alfonso Ribeiro, Andrea Savage, Jason Alexander, Dermot Mulroney, Amanda Seales, Kevin Nealon, Constance Zimmer, and Abbi Jacobson.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of To Tell the Truth on ABC averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.53 million viewers.

