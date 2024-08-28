Devil in Disguise: Five Cast in John Wayne Gacy Series on Peacock

Devil in Disguise is headed to Peacock, and five have been cast in the scripted dramatization inspired by the 2021 docuseries.

According to Deadline, Gabriel Luna, James Badge Dale, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan, and Marin Ireland have been cast in the series. The following was revealed about the roles the actors will play:

“Luna will play Detective Rafael Tovar; Dale will play Chief of Detectives Joe Kozenczak; Angarano will play Sam Amirante; Sullivan will play Lead Prosecutor Bill Kunkle; Ireland will play Elizabeth Piest.

The Peacock series will look into Gacy’s life while also showing the lives of his victims “exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror.”

The premiere date for Devil in Disguise will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this upcoming Peacock series?