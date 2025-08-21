Dawson’s Creek: Cast to Reunite to Benefit F Cancer Nonprofit and James Van Der Beek

The gang from Dawson’s Creek is getting back together to support one of their own and a great cause. The cast will do a live read to benefit F Cancer. James Van Der Beek revealed a cancer diagnosis in November 2024. He was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023.

Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps will all be in attendance for the special event, and they will do a reading of the show’s pilot script.

Creator Kevin Williamson said the following about the event, according to The Wrap:

“I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua,and our Dawson’s Creek family for such a special night. ‘Dawson’s Creek’ changed my life. What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed. It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world. I am so honored to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges.”

Michelle Williams said the following about returning for the event:

“We grew up in Capeside and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime. We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be. And I know the fans of Dawson’s Creek feel the same way.”

Dawson’s Creek aired for six seasons on the WB, ending in 2003.

What do you think? Did you watch this teen drama? Would you ever want to see the cast back together on screen for a revival?