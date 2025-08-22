Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Wednesday TV Ratings: MasterChef, Big Brother, Match Game, Family Law, America’s Got Talent

Published:

MasterChef TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Cr: Kelly Gardner / FOX. © 2025 FOXMEDIA LLC.

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Match Game, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, MasterChef, America’s Got Talent, and Family Law. Special: Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe. Reruns: Hollywood Squares, Elsbeth, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Shark Tank, and Chicago PD.

OTHER RATINGS
How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x