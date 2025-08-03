Fubar: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Three for Arnold Schwarzenegger Action Series

Fubar will not be returning for a third season. Netflix has cancelled the action series after two seasons on the streaming service.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, and Andy Buckley star in the series, which follows a CIA operative heading into retirement, who doesn’t know his daughter is also with the CIA.

Deadline shared the following about the series’ cancellation:

“It follows surprisingly soft performance for the series, which, likely fueled by Schwarzenegger’s global star power, had a strong series launch in May 2023 and also stars Monica Barbaro who became an Oscar nominee between Seasons 1 and 2 for A Complete Unknown. Returning more than two years after Season 1 dropped, Fubar barely made Netflix’s Top 10 for English-language series in its first week, landing in the last spot with 2.2M views from Thursday through Sunday, down from about 11M views for the show’s Season 1 premiere weekend. Season 2 peaked at #7 in its first full week with 3.3M views and logged one more #10 finish in Week 3 with 1.8M views before dropping out of the Top 10.”

What do you think? Did you watch this Netflix series? Are you sad Netflix has canceled it?