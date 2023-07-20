Elite: Season Eight Renewal and New Cast Members Confirmed for Netflix’s Spanish Drama Series

Elite has been renewed for an eighth season. Netflix also announced new cast members for the Spanish drama. Ane Rot and Nuno Gallego are joining the series, which will start production on new episodes next month. The series follows the students of Las Encinas.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Netflix has confirmed today that ‘Elite‘ will have an eighth season, which will start production in August. The longest running fictional series from Netflix in Spain will share new stories from the hallways of Las Encinas, directed this time by Daniel Barone, Ginesta Guindal, Jota Linares and Elena Trapé. This eighth season is created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca and will welcome new faces such as Ane Rot (‘Killer Book Club’), Nuno Gallego (‘UPA Next’) and the return of Mina el Hammani reprising her role of Nadia.”

The premiere date for Elite season eight will be announced later. An announcement for the renewal of the series is below.

se comenta en los pasillos de Las Encinas y venimos a confirmarlo: habrá octava temporada de #ÉliteNetflix pic.twitter.com/5PGlXFtW9O — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) July 19, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Netflix drama?