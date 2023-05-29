The Witcher: Season Five Renewal of Netflix Series Confirmed Ahead of Third Season Premiere

The Witcher is not going anywhere anytime soon. Season three of the fantasy series, based on the novel and video game series of the same name, arrives this summer. Beyond that, season four is heading into production, and Netflix has quietly renewed the series for a fifth season.

The Witcher season three will see the exit of Henry Cavill, with Liam Hemsworth taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia in season four. Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer currently star in the fantasy series.

Sophie Holland, casting director for the Netflix series, said the following when asked about Cavill’s exit and Hemsworth joining the series, per Deadline:

“I probably won’t comment on that one. I’d love to, but I won’t. I really look forward to seeing what Liam brings. He has a big fan base. Season four will be a nice mix of new characters and returning faces.”

In talking about the show’s production timeline, Holland confirmed that the series has already been renewed for a fifth season. “We’re just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five.”

The following was revealed about the eight-episode third season of The Witcher:

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

The first half of season three of The Witcher will arrive on June 29th, and the second half will arrive a month later, on July 27th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see even more of The Witcher on Netflix? Will you be watching season three this summer?