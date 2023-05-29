Hoffman Family Gold: Season Two; Father and Son Battle in Discovery Channel Series

Hoffman Family Gold is returning for its second season next month. Father and son Todd and Hunter Hoffman will duke it out to see who can mine the most gold from the same land. The pair will face several external challenges as they also deal with the conflict between them.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

Todd Hoffman returns for an all-new season of “Hoffman Family Gold” premiering Friday, June 16 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery. This new season reveals the ups and downs of a true multi-generational family business and the tumultuous battle between father and son to see who can mine the most gold from the same piece of ground. After last season’s difficulties, highlighted by fierce weather conditions, broken equipment, and an inexperienced crew unable to work the rich paydirt, “Gold Rush” legend Hoffman returns to Alaska’s Mammoth Valley Mine with a plan to unearth 1,000 ounces of gold to turn a profit and pay off his $750,000 of debt. He also brings his son, Hunter, his father, Jack, a handpicked, trustworthy crew, a fleet of new equipment and the necessary grit to keep the gold coming week after week. However, there’s a new challenge at the mine site this season: Hunter. Todd’s son is tired of taking orders from his father and he’ll stop at nothing to prove he has the experience and skills to successfully run his own mine site, despite the overwhelming pressures. Hunter goes all in this season as he attempts to out-mine his dad. Tensions will soar as the Hoffman’s father/son conflict plays out in a high-stakes showdown – all while they battle brush fires, floods, wild animals, and an early Alaska winter. Relationships will be put to the ultimate test as viewers learn if the Hoffman familial bond is worth its weight in gold.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Hoffman Family Gold on Discovery Channel next month? Have you seen the first season?