American Chopper: Discovery Channel to Air Father-Son Reunion Special

American Chopper has a special episode planned! A special is coming up next month just in time for Father’s Day. The series will have a two-hour Father-Son reunion episode.

“Tune-up your engines, motor fans and tune-in to a brand-new 2-hour AMERICAN CHOPPER special, airing Tuesday, June 9 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr., two of the most legendary chopper craftsmen, are back to conquer unfinished business. The infamous father-son duo have been on a wild ride, and now after spending years trying to rebuild their fractured relationship, they return to the garage where it all started in hopes of building a custom bike together for the first time in over a decade.

In the special, world-class motorcycle builders Paul Teutul Sr., owner of Orange County Choppers, and Paul Teutul Jr., owner of Paul Jr. Designs, find out that the original Orange County Choppers building is going to be torn down. They revisit the shop to pick up a few items that were left behind and reminisce on the past. Overcome by the history of the building, Paul Jr. jumps on the opportunity to ask his dad to build a bike together. Paul Sr. agrees to the build and the two set out to work on a custom chopper for one of the largest distributors of exterior and interior building products.

But complications arise between the father-son duo as they get to work on creating a one-of-a-kind chopper. Paul Sr. and Paul Jr. have their own unique bike styles and when Paul Jr. pushes for more creative input, the entire build is thrown into jeopardy. Will the build prove to be too much for the already fragile father-son relationship? Or will the Teutuls finally be able to leave the past behind them and use the build as the starting point for a new chapter?”