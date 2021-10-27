Gold Rush: White Water: Season Five Coming to Discovery Channel & Discovery+

Gold Rush: White Water is returning soon to Discovery Channel. The series has been renewed for its fifth season which will debut on November 5th. Viewers will follow veteran gold miner Dustin Hurt as he returns to Alaska to discover his McKinley Creek mine buried in snow after suffering the heaviest snowfall in more than 10 years.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“High in Alaska’s remote Chilkat Mountains, the Dakota boys return to the richest ground of their lives, on the hunt for millions in gold. But an unexpected announcement sends shockwaves through the father and son run operation. The departure of one legendary miner makes way for fresh blood, willing to gamble their lives for a life changing payday. And as snowfall threatens to derail their season, miners are pitted vs mother nature in a winner take all battle, in an all-new season of GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER, premiering Friday, November 5, at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+.

After a record gold haul last year, veteran gold miner Dustin Hurt returns to Alaska to discover his McKinley Creek mine site buried in snow after suffering the heaviest snowfall in over a decade. The unseasonably late snow creates challenges from day one. From impassable roads to raging white-water caused by record snow melt, the miners must tackle every obstacle mother nature throws at them if they have any hope at uncovering a life changing pile of gold.

As Dustin and his team of fearless white-water miners forge ahead, his father Fred Hurt returns to Alaska with shocking news. For the first time in four years, Fred will forgo running a white-water operation of his own and embark on a hunt for his next big mining opportunity. It’s a mission to keep the family’s mining legacy alive. For Dustin, Fred’s sudden change in plans presents an opportunity; buy up Fred’s mining equipment and for the first time ever, run two crews simultaneously. It’s a huge gamble that will require double the investment and double the manpower, but Dustin knows this is the opportunity of a lifetime. An opportunity to double his chances of uncovering the millions in gold out there for the taking.

Double the crew may double Dustin’s chances at a big payday, but it also doubles the danger in one of the most challenging and unforgiving mining operations on the planet. With the addition of 4 new crew members, Dustin is now responsible for 8 lives, challenging his resolve like never before. Will Dustin’s big gamble pay off with another record-breaking season, or will it bring financial ruin?”