Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Parker Schnabel Seeks South American Treasure in New Season of Discovery Series

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trailer is returning to Discovery Channel with a new season. In the new episodes of the docuseries, viewers will see Parker Schnabel and his team head to South America to search for treasure.

Previous seasons of the Gold Rush spin-off have followed Schnabel on trips to the Klondike Trail, Guyana, Papua New Guinea, Australia’s Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia states, and the South Island of New Zealand.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

28-year-old Parker Schnabel opened a new mine in Alaska during the current season of Gold Rush and it was a complete washout. And with his land lease running out in the Yukon, Parker is desperate to find a new path – and redemption – as he travels thousands of miles to South America and the most extreme jungle and mountain goldmines on the planet to try to recover 100 million dollars in gold hidden in the ground. Can Parker finally turn the tide and expand his golden empire? An all-new season of Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail premieres Friday, April 7 at 9PM ET/PT. In the season premiere, Parker, and his crew – Tyler Mahoney, Danny Etheridge and Dr. Diego Lazarzaburu – arrive in Peru to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Incas as they chase down historical leads and battle the jungle in their hunt to mine virgin ground. As Parker looks to partner up or mine alongside the world’s toughest gold miners, he and his crew must first traverse inhospitable terrain and cross raging rivers. En route, the crew works with a gold miner who shares mining strategies passed down by the Incas, in addition to a mining family who share key insight on how they’ve mined their land across multiple generations. While they have a promising start, a flood of biblical proportions threatens to leave Parker and the crew stranded. Additional stories this season in Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail include a prospect in Madre Di Dios, one of the richest gold districts in the amazon jungle; mining with the indigenous Harakmbut tribe; a trek to Peru’s La Rinconada, the highest town and gold mine on earth at 17,000 feet above sea level; blasting out gold in unventilated tunnels with hand lit explosives; and in a mid-season twist, Parker discovers a modern day gold rush in Bolivia, before he prospects in the footsteps of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in the high deserts. But as Parker gets the chance to make a deal on a piece of ground to mine, will a medical emergency signal an early end to his South American hunt for gold and redemption?

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Discovery Channel reality series?