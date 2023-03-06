Matlock: CBS Reboot Pilot to Star Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall

Matlock is getting the reboot treatment. CBS has ordered a pilot of the legal series. Andy Griffith starred in the original series, but Kathy Bates will star in the reboot. She will be joined by Skye P. Marshall (Black Lightning, above).

The gender-swap reboot is from Snyder Urman and Eric Christian Olsen (NCIS: Los Angeles) with Kat Coiro directing the pilot for CBS.

Deadline revealed more about the role Marshall will play in the reboot:

“In Matlock, written by Urman and to be directed by Kat Coiro, after achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Marshall will play Olympia. A formidable attorney with a thirst for justice, Olympia is a key rainmaker at New York’s most prestigious law firm. Juggling work and life, she remains laser-focused and not the easiest to impress, which is apparent when she is tasked to oversee a third junior associate.”

What do you think? Do you want to see a Matlock reboot on CBS?