The Witcher: Season Three of Netflix Series to Give Henry Cavill a “Heroic Sendoff”

Season three of The Witcher will be the last time viewers see Henry Cavill playing the lead character, Geralt of Rivia. Liam Hemsworth is taking over the role starting with the fourth season. Series creator and showrunner Lauren Hissrich called the season the “most heroic send-off” for Cavill. The Netflix series is based on the video games and book series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hissrich said the following about the return of The Witcher:

“Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately. What is so interesting is that season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we’ve done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books. Obviously, we can’t do every page, but Time of Contempt gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There’s so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books. Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that. Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

The Witcher will return with season three in the summer of 2023.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the third season of The Witcher on Netflix? Are you disappointed that Cavill is leaving the fantasy series?