Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Patti LuPone Joins WandaVision Spin-Off on Disney+

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added a Broadway star to its cast. Patti LuPone is joining the WandaVision spin-off series, per Deadline. Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata star in the Disney+ series. Emma Caulfield Ford is expected to reprise her role of Dottie.

The show will revolve around Agatha Harkness (Hahn). a witch from Salem, Massachusetts, who was accused of practicing dark magic by members of her own coven during the time of the Salem witch trials. Some 300 years later, Agatha picked up on the presence of chaos magic created by Wanda Maximoff in the idyllic Westview community. By the end of the WandaVision series, Agatha had been stripped of her powers and left to live out her life in Westview.

No details about LuPone’s role have been released though it’s believed that she may be playing a witch. WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer serves as writer and executive producer for the spin-off.

Additional details and a premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+?