The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Disney+ Reveals Additional Casting for Spin-Off

The Proud Family will meet some new faces when the Louder and Prouder spin-off series arrives on Disney+. Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, and EJ Johnson have been added to the cast of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The cast from the original animated series is also back — including Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, and Alisa Reyes.

Disney+ revealed more about the cast additions and the roles they will play in the spin-off.

“Billy Porter (Pose), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) and EJ Johnson (Rich Kids of Beverly Hills) have joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Porter and Quinto, respectively, voice Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, previously announced to be voiced by Keke Palmer. Johnson will voice Michael Collins, Penny’s best guy friend who is a non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court. New character images were released today. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud and also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others. Cast members reprising their voice roles from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Currently in production at Disney Television Animation for a 2022 launch on Disney+, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is executive-produced by Bruce W. Smith (The Princess and the Frog) and Ralph Farquhar (Moesha), both of whom led the original series. Calvin Brown, Jr. (Moesha) is co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota (Big Hero 6 The Series) is producer, and Eastwood Wong (Carmen Sandiego) is art director.”

An exact premiere date for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will be revealed at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this animated spin-off on Disney+?