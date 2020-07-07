Phineas and Ferb: Animated Reunion Movie Coming to Disney+ in August

Get ready to see Phineas and Ferb again. An animated reunion movie is coming in August. It is titled Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe.

Disney+ revealed more about the animated movie in a press release. Check that out below.

“The out-of-this-world animated movie Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, from Disney Television Animation, will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Friday, August 28. The soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, will be available the same day. Executive-produced by the creators/executive producers of the Emmy Award-winning Phineas and Ferb series, Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is an adventure story that tracks stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers. Voice talent reprising their roles from the original series and movie include: Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see these characters again?