Vienna Blood: Season Two Renewal for BBC Two and PBS Series

Vienna Blood is sticking around for another season. The series has been renewed for a second season, and it will continue to tell the story of 1990s Vienna. The first season wrapped in February on PBS.

The future of the series on PBS and BBC Two was revealed in a press release. Check that out below.

“Vienna Blood, the thrilling period crime drama set in 1900s Vienna, has been recommissioned for a second season by ORF (Austria) and ZDF (Germany). Also, following the success of Season One in the UK and US, BBC Two and PBS are on board for Season Two. Produced by award-winning production company Endor Productions (Deep State, Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot) and MR Film in Austria (Maximilian, Das Sacher), the three new feature-length episodes have once again been adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Steve Thompson (Deep State, Jericho, Sherlock), based on the best-selling novels by Frank Tallis. The series will be directed by Academy Award® and Emmy® nominee Robert Dornhelm (Anne Frank: The Whole Story), the lead director of the first series of Vienna Blood. Production on Season Two of Vienna Blood will begin in August 2020, shooting on location in Vienna in English, and once again starring Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game, Dracula) as Max Liebermann, and Juergen Maurer (Vorstadtweiber, Spuren des Bösen) as Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt. Season One of Vienna Blood premiered on BBC Two in 2019, attracting large audiences and rating as the No.2 drama of the year for the channel. On ORF, the first episode was the No.1 rated show of the year in the broadcaster’s Friday night primetime slot. The series also debuted successfully on PBS in February 2020, attracting both critical and viewer acclaim. The series has been sold to a range of other countries, including France, Spain, Finland, China, Japan and key territories across Central and Eastern Europe.”

A premiere date for the series was not revealed.

