Chicago Med: Season Seven; Two Original Cast Members Leaving NBC Drama (Reactions)

Chicago Med is getting ready to end its sixth season, and two members of the NBC cast will not be returning for season six in the fall. Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto (above, left and center) are departing the series at the end of the current season, per Deadline.

The NBC medical drama follows the staff at fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. DaCosta has played April Sexton, a nurse in the ER, and DeVitto has played Dr. Natalie Manning, an emergency pediatrics specialist, at the hospital.

Both actresses opted to not renew their contracts. DaCosta has joined the cast of FOX’s new Our Kind of People series while DeVitto has joined the cast of Skelly, an independent feature film.

The rest of the Chicago Med original cast — S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee, and Marlyne Barrett — are all in talks to renew their contracts. The series has been renewed through season eight.

Soon after the departures were announced, the actresses went to their social media accounts to share messages with their fans.

What do you think? Are you surprised by these exits from Chicago Med? Do you plan to watch season seven on NBC?